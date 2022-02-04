CMS tells West Virginia that they are seriously considering a waiver on vaccine mandate for rural hospitals

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is seriously considering a vaccine mandate waiver for rural hospitals in West Virginia.

Gov. Justice spoke to CMS on Thursday along with Governors from Tennessee and Virginia.

Gov. Justice hopes the CMS at least provides an extension on vaccine mandate deadlines so that we can keep workers in West Virginia rural hospitals

Gov. Justice also hopes that this isn’t just ‘lip service’ and that West Virginia rural hospitals will get some good news.

‘We’re way past mandating, we just need to be respectful of people’s views but we got to encourage getting the vaccine,’ said Gov. Justice.

Many hospitals in West Virginia requested assistance from the West Virginia National Guard to make sure they had the staff needed to properly take care of their patients.

The Governor of West Virginia made submitted a waiver request on Monday.

Originally during his Monday briefing, Gov. Justice said he was seeing the waiver into the CDC, but on Friday he said he spoke to the CMS.