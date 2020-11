A male worker was trapped underground at the Speed Mining LLC coal mine in the Cabin Creek area. Kanawha County EMS was able to retrieve him. Nov. 23, 2020 (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Reporter Haley Kosik)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Metro 911 officials say a coal miner was trapped underground at the Speed Mining LLC coal mine in the Cabin Creek area.

Metro 911 officials say the man had been pressed against a waterline. Kanawha County EMS was able to retrieve the miner. His injuries are unknown at this time.

BREAKING: A worker is trapped underground at the Speed Mining LLC coal mine in the Cabin Creek area. Condition is unknown. KanCo EMS working on a rescue mission. pic.twitter.com/d8vE8ZrJwg — Haley Kosik (@WOWKosik) November 23, 2020

