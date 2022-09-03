Coal miners in Tucker County push an electric car after it ran out of charge near their mine (Courtesy: Randy Smith)

TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – On Friday, an electric vehicle broke down along Corridor H in Tucker County on its way to a weekend getaway in Davis. Luckily, a group of local coal miners were happy to help.

Tucker County’s Senator Randy Smith documented the moment on Facebook. The car broke down right in front of the Mettiki Coal access road on US 48, which is several miles from Davis. “Someone called one of our foreman and told him a car was broke down in the middle of our haul road,” said Smith’s post.

Because the vehicle was plastic underneath, there was no way to tow it, so a group of miners decided to push it. “So here are 5 coal miners pushing a battery car to the coal mine to charge up.” You could even see mounds of coal in the background while the vehicle was charging.

(Courtesy: Randy Smith)

(Courtesy: Randy Smith)

Smith said he was glad that the group of miners from his company was able to help out because they likely wouldn’t have been able to get a tow truck in a place that remote.

Despite the recent controversy with coal power and the push toward alternatives that are more energy efficient like electric cars, the group was happy to help. “Shows even though they aren’t crazy about electric cars they still have a good heart and treat people with respect and would help anyone in need.”

Smith said that one of the group even dropped off a “Friend of Coal” license plate before he headed back home.