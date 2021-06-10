Coal plants in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Ohio to shut down

LIPPENDORF, GERMANY – MAY 10: A field of rapeseed stands next to the Lippendorf coal-fired power plant on May 10, 2021 in Lippendorf, Germany. The German government is seeking a rapid overhaul this week of Germany’s climate protection law (Klimaschutzgesetz) following a recent federal court ruling that the existing law does not do enough to protect the environment for future generations. The Lippendorf power plant mostly burns lignite coal harvested from a nearby open-pit coal mine. (Photo by Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The owner of three coal-fired power plants in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Ohio says that it will shut them down.

Houston-based GenOn Holdings LLC said Thursday that it will shut down a generating unit at both Avon Lake station on Lake Erie near Cleveland and Cheswick station on the Allegheny River outside Pittsburgh by Sept. 15.

It says it will shut down two generating units at the much larger Morgantown station on Maryland’s Cobb Neck peninsula by next June 1.

Coal has fallen out of favor in the climate change era and it’s been buffeted by a flood of cheaper natural gas from shale formations.