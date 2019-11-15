Community leaders call for elimination of dog racing subsidies in WV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - A former Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy who in August was found guilty on 18 state charges related to falsifying documents has now been found guilty on federal drug charges for distributing heroin to confidential informants.

During his trial in August, Timothy Rock, 41, of Clarksburg was found guilty on 17 counts of falsifying documents and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony after the trial determined Rock falsified documents during his time with the Harrison County Sheriff's Office's Street Crimes and Drugs (SCAD) Unit.