Community leaders call for elimination of dog racing subsidies in WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A group of 31 community leaders across West Virginia support ending subsidies for greyhound racing in the Mountain State.
That’s according to a list released Friday by greyhound protection group GREY2K USA.
The list includes animal protection groups, civic organizations, newspapers and others.
In West Virginia, state records show that a dog dies every ten days and over the last decade, there have been over 8,000 injuries, including 412 deaths. This is not necessary — it’s cruel and inhumane. We’re very hopeful that West Virginia will recognize this and we will be able to phase out greyhound racing once and for all and give any folks working in the industry a new lease on life themselves.Christine Dorchak, President and General Counsel of GREY2k USA
Currently, the greyhound racing in West Virginia receives $15 million in subsidies.