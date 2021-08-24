Concerned West Virginians, lawmakers weigh in on redistricting process

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)-The redistricting process for West Virginia is about to be in-the-works.

As you know, the West Virginia population is shrinking, which means one less congressional representative. But the question is: How does that split up the Congressional Districts? That’s left to be said.

Some concerned locals who spoke up at tonight’s public hearing aren’t all that happy with it, but came with suggestions.

In a room mixed with lawmakers and concerned West Virginians, this public hearing quickly picked up in no time.

Some stand by their own ideas on redistricting.

“Balance is the key word in every decision. In my mind, if we draw 2 districts, those population growth areas should be in separate districts.” WES PARRY, concerned citizen

“I think it’s important to have cultural continuity when we draw our districts.” OWENS BROWN, concerned citizen

But others just aren’t happy.

“I really don’t like our multi-member districts. I really would rather just have one delegate who lives in the same part of the county I do.” KEN HAUGHT, concerned citizen

Putting all concerns aside, there’s one thing that’s a non-negoitable when redistricting the state this time around: one congressional district has to go, which leaves us with less representation… a concern to many, including State Senator Charles Trump.

“It’s terrible. A small state like West Virginia. We have three Congressman all working very hard for the state, and to have to lose one of those representative voices for the people of West Virginia would be bad.” State Senator Charles Trump, (R) Morgan County

Which Senator Trump believes can only make matters worse.

Currently each of the 3 congressmen represents about 600,000 people. That will go up to 900,000 people per congressman with only 2 to work with now.

“It would make it harder to cover all the territory and probably harder for Congress representatives to be as easily accessible to their constituents.” State Senator Charles Trump, (R) Morgan County

But for now, only time will tell how the districts will be divided. Senator Trump hopes the redistricting process is completed during the month of October.

If you have other concerns or comments about the redistricting process, but didn’t get a chance to speak up tonight. just send an email to joint.redistricting@wvlegislature.gov.