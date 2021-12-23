Congressman alleges West Virginia Senator ‘doesn’t care about Black people’ and ‘women’

A Congressman from New York joined others in giving their opinion of Senator Joe Manchin after he decided not to vote for the Build Back Better package.

Representative Jamaal Bowman (D., NY) was on CNN, saying he was “tremendously frustrated” and “infuriated” and that Manchin doesn’t care about a variety of people in the United States.

“It’s an example of Joe Manchin, as a White man, showing that he doesn’t care about Black people, he doesn’t care about Latinos, he doesn’t care about immigrants, he doesn’t care about women, and he doesn’t care about the poor,” Rep. Bowman said.

The Senate Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were to switch parties, “he would be joining a lot of folks who have similar views on a whole range of issues.”

Manchin has not responded to Bowman’s claims