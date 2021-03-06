Coronavirus in W.Va.: 326 new cases and 5 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 6, 2021, there have been 2,230,102 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 133,290 total cases and 2,323 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old female from Clay County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, an 83-year old male from Putnam County, a 60-year old female from Cabell County, and a 40-year old female from Lewis County. “We grieve with these families during their time of loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,254), Berkeley (9,783), Boone (1,608), Braxton (779), Brooke (2,023), Cabell (7,903), Calhoun (232), Clay (380), Doddridge (472), Fayette (2,721), Gilmer (721), Grant (1,084), Greenbrier (2,423), Hampshire (1,552), Hancock (2,605), Hardy (1,285), Harrison (4,880), Jackson (1,676), Jefferson (3,678), Kanawha (12,215), Lewis (1,051), Lincoln (1,239), Logan (2,724), Marion (3,726), Marshall (3,035), Mason (1,782), McDowell (1,370), Mercer (4,244), Mineral (2,595), Mingo (2,147), Monongalia (8,157), Monroe (959), Morgan (938), Nicholas (1,196), Ohio (3,680), Pendleton (622), Pleasants (802), Pocahontas (597), Preston (2,568), Putnam (4,270), Raleigh (4,809), Randolph (2,411), Ritchie (626), Roane (500), Summers (708), Taylor (1,102), Tucker (507), Tyler (618), Upshur (1,710), Wayne (2,636), Webster (326), Wetzel (1,102), Wirt (360), Wood (7,145), Wyoming (1,754).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Braxton, Clay, and Tyler counties in this report.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For daily testing events, as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.