Coronavirus in W.Va.: one death and 432 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 29, 2021, there have been 2,705,821 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 152,733 total cases and 2,674 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 69-year old male from Harrison County. “Our sincere condolences are sent to this gentleman’s family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,395), Berkeley (12,016), Boone (1,944), Braxton (891), Brooke (2,156), Cabell (8,572), Calhoun (283), Clay (470), Doddridge (569), Fayette (3,348), Gilmer (762), Grant (1,255), Greenbrier (2,728), Hampshire (1,755), Hancock (2,742), Hardy (1,494), Harrison (5,546), Jackson (1,982), Jefferson (4,496), Kanawha (14,521), Lewis (1,151), Lincoln (1,434), Logan (3,013), Marion (4,293), Marshall (3,352), Mason (1,972), McDowell (1,535), Mercer (4,666), Mineral (2,812), Mingo (2,486), Monongalia (9,075), Monroe (1,105), Morgan (1,120), Nicholas (1,568), Ohio (4,117), Pendleton (697), Pleasants (854), Pocahontas (659), Preston (2,842), Putnam (4,962), Raleigh (6,529), Randolph (2,523), Ritchie (678), Roane (595), Summers (789), Taylor (1,207), Tucker (523), Tyler (681), Upshur (1,841), Wayne (2,981), Webster (469), Wetzel (1,270), Wirt (389), Wood (7,662), Wyoming (1,958).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Fayette and Tucker counties in this report.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.