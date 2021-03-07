Coronavirus in W.Va.: two deaths and 155 additional cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 7, 2021, there have been 2,236,551 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 133,445 total cases and 2,325 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old female from Mason County, and a 68-year old male from Berkeley County. “COVID-19 continues to be a threat to West Virginia,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR. “We must renew our dedication to safety and prevention measures each day and support those grieving losses because of this terrible disease.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,263), Berkeley (9,820), Boone (1,614), Braxton (784), Brooke (2,033), Cabell (7,905), Calhoun (231), Clay (381), Doddridge (468), Fayette (2,719), Gilmer (719), Grant (1,093), Greenbrier (2,431), Hampshire (1,548), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,287), Harrison (4,901), Jackson (1,678), Jefferson (3,668), Kanawha (12,226), Lewis (1,055), Lincoln (1,238), Logan (2,731), Marion (3,715), Marshall (3,059), Mason (1,792), McDowell (1,379), Mercer (4,253), Mineral (2,590), Mingo (2,147), Monongalia (8,175), Monroe (967), Morgan (938), Nicholas (1,200), Ohio (3,665), Pendleton (620), Pleasants (806), Pocahontas (597), Preston (2,572), Putnam (4,290), Raleigh (4,821), Randolph (2,412), Ritchie (626), Roane (505), Summers (703), Taylor (1,087), Tucker (508), Tyler (630), Upshur (1,713), Wayne (2,603), Webster (330), Wetzel (1,087), Wirt (359), Wood (7,154), Wyoming (1,754).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Calhoun, Doddridge, Fayette, Gilmer, Hampshire, Hancock, Jefferson, Lincoln, Marion, Mineral, Ohio, Pendleton, Summers, Taylor, Wayne, Wetzel, and Wirt counties in this report.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For daily testing events, as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.