Coronavirus in West Virginia: 160 new positive COVID-19 cases; one additional death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 4, 2020, there have been 589,583 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 16,628 total cases and 358 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year old female from Kanawha County. “Our deepest condolences are extended at this time of grief,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (94), Berkeley (1,093), Boone (254), Braxton (13), Brooke (118), Cabell (894), Calhoun (27), Clay (37), Doddridge (32), Fayette (652), Gilmer (49), Grant (163), Greenbrier (133), Hampshire (111), Hancock (154), Hardy (96), Harrison (443), Jackson (291), Jefferson (451), Kanawha (2,874), Lewis (41), Lincoln (187), Logan (650), Marion (301), Marshall (185), Mason (147), McDowell (96), Mercer (438), Mineral (176), Mingo (398), Monongalia (2,099), Monroe (151), Morgan (62), Nicholas (124), Ohio (383), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (627), Raleigh (559), Randolph (269), Ritchie (13), Roane (56), Summers (59), Taylor (143), Tucker (42), Tyler (17), Upshur (117), Wayne (420), Webster (8), Wetzel (66), Wirt (12), Wood (382), Wyoming (129).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available Monday in Cabell, Taylor and Upshur counties:

Cabell County, October 5, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

Taylor County, October 5, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Upshur County, October 5, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For upcoming testing locations, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.