Coronavirus in West Virginia: DHHR confirms 11 deaths and 191 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., September 19, 2020, there have been 509,154 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 13,874 total cases and 308 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old male from Cabell County, a 62-year old female from Raleigh County, a 79-year old female from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Putnam County, a 93-year old female from Putnam County, a 71-year old female from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Mercer County, a 79-year old male from Mercer County, and a 48-year old male from Hardy County. “We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our deepest condolences are extended at this time of grief.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (44), Berkeley (938), Boone (192), Braxton (10), Brooke (106), Cabell (712), Calhoun (23), Clay (34), Doddridge (18), Fayette (534), Gilmer (21), Grant (150), Greenbrier (120), Hampshire (100), Hancock (141), Hardy (80), Harrison (336), Jackson (238), Jefferson (418), Kanawha (2,258), Lewis (38), Lincoln (152), Logan (565), Marion (253), Marshall (154), Mason (134), McDowell (80), Mercer (398), Mineral (163), Mingo (353), Monongalia (1,867), Monroe (146), Morgan (50), Nicholas (82), Ohio (349), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (59), Preston (149), Putnam (484), Raleigh (471), Randolph (234), Ritchie (10), Roane (47), Summers (40), Taylor (117), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (339), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (10), Wood (347), Wyoming (96).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Jackson, Lincoln, and McDowell counties in this report.

