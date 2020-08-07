Coronavirus in West Virginia: DHHR confirms 156 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on August 7, 2020, there have been 312,521 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,433 total cases and 127 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year old female from Pleasants County, a 66-year old male from Mingo County and a 73-year old male from Mingo County. “We offer our deepest sympathies to the families as our state grieves more losses due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (658/28), Boone (97/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (61/1), Cabell (364/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/1), Doddridge (5/0), Fayette (140/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (116/1), Greenbrier (91/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (105/4), Hardy (57/1), Harrison (213/1), Jackson (162/0), Jefferson (288/6), Kanawha (885/13), Lewis (28/1), Lincoln (81/0), Logan (209/0), Marion (179/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (54/0), McDowell (57/1), Mercer (177/0), Mineral (115/2), Mingo (156/2), Monongalia (918/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (35/1), Ohio (263/3), Pendleton (39/1), Pleasants (11/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (101/21), Putnam (185/1), Raleigh (208/7), Randolph (204/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (15/0), Summers (7/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (11/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (36/3), Wayne (198/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (42/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (231/12), Wyoming (31/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Preston County in this report.

Specifically regarding the change in cases for Grant and Pendleton counties in this report, when the tests were administered in these counties the facility left some address fields blank therefore the address on file resorted back to the historic address on file for an individual which was not necessarily considered their current address.

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. Visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.