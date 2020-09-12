Coronavirus in West Virginia: DHHR confirms 2 new COVID-19 related deaths; 347 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on September 12, 2020, there have been 478,580 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 12,521 total cases and 265 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old female from Jackson County and a 74-year old male from Marion County. “Please join with me in sending our deepest condolences to these families as they grieve the passing of their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Every life lost to this pandemic is a tragedy and can be minimized if we all practice safe measures including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (35), Berkeley (866), Boone (176), Braxton (9), Brooke (104), Cabell (647), Calhoun (22), Clay (30), Doddridge (17), Fayette (450), Gilmer (19), Grant (147), Greenbrier (114), Hampshire (95), Hancock (137), Hardy (75), Harrison (318), Jackson (226), Jefferson (401), Kanawha (1,934), Lewis (37), Lincoln (137), Logan (537), Marion (240), Marshall (138), Mason (124), McDowell (79), Mercer (373), Mineral (149), Mingo (297), Monongalia (1,661), Monroe (143), Morgan (44), Nicholas (64), Ohio (325), Pendleton (46), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (56), Preston (142), Putnam (393), Raleigh (412), Randolph (230), Ritchie (9), Roane (39), Summers (28), Taylor (113), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (58), Wayne (313), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (8), Wood (330), Wyoming (76).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Marshall, Mason, and Preston counties in this report.