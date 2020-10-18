Coronavirus in West Virginia: DHHR confirms 280 new COVID-19 cases; no additional deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 18, 2020, there have been 679,933 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 20,081 total cases and 399 deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (163), Berkeley (1,390), Boone (292), Braxton (37), Brooke (194), Cabell (1,190), Calhoun (32), Clay (55), Doddridge (65), Fayette (716), Gilmer (62), Grant (178), Greenbrier (156), Hampshire (119), Hancock (191), Hardy (101), Harrison (623), Jackson (348), Jefferson (521), Kanawha (3,320), Lewis (65), Lincoln (212), Logan (707), Marion (355), Marshall (245), Mason (166), McDowell (105), Mercer (568), Mineral (202), Mingo (502), Monongalia (2,224), Monroe (194), Morgan (98), Nicholas (173), Ohio (455), Pendleton (68), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (63), Preston (174), Putnam (782), Raleigh (660), Randolph (375), Ritchie (25), Roane (86), Summers (77), Taylor (160), Tucker (52), Tyler (24), Upshur (222), Wayne (487), Webster (19), Wetzel (81), Wirt (28), Wood (479), Wyoming (172).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Pocahontas County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Jefferson, Marshall, Morgan, Pendleton, Randolph, Upshur, Wayne, Wirt, and Wood counties.

Berkeley County, October 18, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

Clay County, October 18, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Clay County High School, 1 Panther Drive, Clay, WV

Doddridge County, October 18, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Gilmer County, October 18, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Sue Morris Sports Complex, 1294 North Lewis Street, Glenville, WV

Jefferson County, October 18, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

Marshall County, October 18, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Morgan County, October 18, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Pendleton County, October 18, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Randolph County, October 18, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Upshur County, October 18, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Wayne County, October 18, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County, October 18, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Wirt County Board of Education, 389 Mulberry Street, Elizabeth, WV Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

Wood County, October 18, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Parkersburg High School (back lot), 2101 Dudley Avenue, Parkersburg, WV. Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

Testing is available Monday in Doddridge, Hancock, Monroe, Nicholas, Upshur, and Wirt counties.

Doddridge County, October 19, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Hancock County, October 19, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Tomlinson Run State Park (by pool), 3391 Veterans Boulevard, New Cumberland, WV

Monroe County, October 19, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV *Call 304-772-3064 for appointment

Nicholas County, October 19, 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Camden Family Health, 415 Main Street, Summersville, WV *Call 304-872-1663 for appointment

Upshur County, October 19, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Wirt County, October 19, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Coplin Clinic, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV. Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For upcoming testing locations, including drive through pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.