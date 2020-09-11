Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 6 new COVID-19 related deaths; 157 new cases

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on September 11, 2020, there have been 471,517 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 12,174 total cases and 263 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old female from Logan County, a 90-year old male from Kanawha County, a 93-year old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year old male from Putnam County, a 59-year old male from Fayette County, and a 79-year old male from Kanawha County. “As we honor the lives of these West Virginians, we also remember those Americans who perished on this solemn anniversary nineteen years ago,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Hancock and Brooke counties have been moved into the “Yellow” advisory on the newest update to the WV County Alert System Map.

Ohio County remains in the “Yellow” as well.

There are currently 2,849 active cases in the Mountain State.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (35), Berkeley (856), Boone (170), Braxton (9), Brooke (104), Cabell (620), Calhoun (21), Clay (30), Doddridge (15), Fayette (439), Gilmer (19), Grant (147), Greenbrier (114), Hampshire (93), Hancock (136), Hardy (75), Harrison (312), Jackson (224), Jefferson (398), Kanawha (1,839), Lewis (37), Lincoln (130), Logan (536), Marion (235), Marshall (139), Mason (126), McDowell (76), Mercer (357), Mineral (148), Mingo (291), Monongalia (1,581), Monroe (142), Morgan (43), Nicholas (62), Ohio (313), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (55), Preston (143), Putnam (371), Raleigh (403), Randolph (229), Ritchie (9), Roane (38), Summers (25), Taylor (112), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (57), Wayne (307), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (8), Wood (329), Wyoming (73).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will give a COVID-19 briefing at 12:30 PM today.

You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.