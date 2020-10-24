Coronavirus in West Virginia: DHHR confirms no new COVID-19 related deaths; 320 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 24, 2020, there have been 714,405 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 21,712 total cases and 422 deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (172), Berkeley (1,507), Boone (335), Braxton (59), Brooke (202), Cabell (1,317), Calhoun (33), Clay (58), Doddridge (70), Fayette (752), Gilmer (64), Grant (182), Greenbrier (171), Hampshire (123), Hancock (210), Hardy (103), Harrison (634), Jackson (376), Jefferson (558), Kanawha (3,510), Lewis (74), Lincoln (232), Logan (740), Marion (369), Marshall (279), Mason (172), McDowell (113), Mercer (667), Mineral (207), Mingo (553), Monongalia (2,269), Monroe (220), Morgan (131), Nicholas (183), Ohio (497), Pendleton (74), Pleasants (24), Pocahontas (68), Preston (194), Putnam (835), Raleigh (723), Randolph (408), Ritchie (36), Roane (96), Summers (96), Taylor (165), Tucker (62), Tyler (30), Upshur (238), Wayne (551), Webster (25), Wetzel (136), Wirt (41), Wood (528), Wyoming (240).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Monroe and Pendleton counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Braxton, Doddridge, Greenbrier, Mingo, Monroe, Pendleton, Wirt, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Braxton County, October 24, 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Holly Gray Park, 401 Holly Grove Drive, Sutton, WV

Doddridge County, October 24, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Greenbrier County, October 24, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, WV State Fairgrounds, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV

Mingo County, October 24, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Lenore K-8, 1 Ranger Drive, Williamson, WV

Monroe County, October 24, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Monroe Health Center, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

Pendleton County, October 24, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Wirt County, October 24, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Wirt County Health Department, 90 Senior Circle, Elizabeth, WV, Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

Wood County, October 24, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, 211 6th Street, Parkersburg, WV (flu shots offered), Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

Wyoming County, October 24, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. Additional testing will be held Sunday, October 25 in Berkeley, Doddridge, Logan, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Pendleton, Webster, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, October 25, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Berkeley Medical Center, (behind the Dorothy McCormick Building), 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Doddridge County, October 25, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Logan County, October 25, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mingo County, October 25, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Lenore K-8, 1 Ranger Drive, Williamson, WV

Monroe County, October 25, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Monroe Health Center, 2869 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV

Morgan County, October 25, 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Paw Paw High School, 60 Pirate Circle, Paw Paw, WV

Pendleton County, October 25, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Webster County, October 25, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Baker Island, 52 Baker Addison Park, Webster Springs, WV

Wyoming County, October 25, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For testing locations, including drive through pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.