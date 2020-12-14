Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 10 new COVID-19 related deaths; 1,177 new coronavirus cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 14, 2020, there have been 1,321,330 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 64,394 total cases and 978 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old male from Grant County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, a 90-year old male from Jefferson County, a 67-year old male from Preston County, a 71-year old male from Berkeley County, a 95-year old female from Berkeley County, a 76-year old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year old female from Berkeley County, an 86-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 78-year old female from Kanawha County.

“As we mourn the West Virginia lives lost to this devastating virus, we must not lose sight of our power to prevent additional deaths by following public health safety measures of wearing masks, washing hands, staying home when sick, and social distancing,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (562), Berkeley (4,537), Boone (813), Braxton (172), Brooke (1,005), Cabell (3,962), Calhoun (106), Clay (193), Doddridge (173), Fayette (1,377), Gilmer (257), Grant (596), Greenbrier (924), Hampshire (631), Hancock (1,292), Hardy (524), Harrison (2,012), Jackson (910), Jefferson (1,836), Kanawha (7,099), Lewis (343), Lincoln (546), Logan (1,222), Marion (1,262), Marshall (1,660), Mason (798), McDowell (745), Mercer (1,834), Mineral (1,825), Mingo (1,132), Monongalia (4,171), Monroe (482), Morgan (468), Nicholas (503), Ohio (2,011), Pendleton (182), Pleasants (209), Pocahontas (295), Preston (1,081), Putnam (2,477), Raleigh (2,073), Randolph (905), Ritchie (256), Roane (237), Summers (327), Taylor (490), Tucker (241), Tyler (229), Upshur (639), Wayne (1,336), Webster (110), Wetzel (523), Wirt (159), Wood (3,678), Wyoming (964).

Gov. Justice is scheduled to give his coronavirus briefing at 11:30 AM.

