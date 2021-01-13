Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 37 COVID-19 related deaths; 1,189 coronavirus cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 13, 2021, there have been 1,676,606 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 104,392 total cases and 1,671 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year old female from Wood County, a 75-year old male from Berkeley County, a 70-year old female from Brooke County, a 77-year old female from Wood County, a 96-year old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year old male from Berkeley County, a 72-year old female from Pendleton County, an 87-year old female from Wood County, a 60-year old male from Hancock County, a 54-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year old female from Boone County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, a 72-year old female from Logan County, an 88-year old male from Ohio County, a 78-year old female from Mason County, a 58-year old male from Boone County, a 68-year old male from Hancock County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a73-year old male from Pleasants County, a 79-year old female from Mineral County, a 73-year old female from Ritchie County, a 77-year old male from Hancock County, an 82-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old female from Hardy County, an 86-year old female from Hampshire County, a 77-year old male from Pleasants County, a 68-year old male from Hancock County, a 76-year old female from Upshur County, a 77-year old female from Kanawha County, a 45-year old female from Wayne County, a 93-year old female from Hancock County, a 73-year old female from Lewis County, an 83-year old female from Berkeley County, a 67-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Marion County, and a 96-year old male from Summers County.

“Though we may tire of the restrictions of the pandemic, we must never forget that measures for prevention mean lives saved,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We counter the devastation of COVID-19 by continuing to wear masks, wash hands, social distance, and obtain our vaccine when available.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (1,129), Berkeley (7,688), Boone (1,239), Braxton (643), Brooke (1,680), Cabell (6,184), Calhoun (178), Clay (289), Doddridge (325), Fayette (2,079), Gilmer (510), Grant (896), Greenbrier (1,936), Hampshire (1,188), Hancock (2,228), Hardy (1,015), Harrison (3,789), Jackson (1,425), Jefferson (2,861), Kanawha (9,933), Lewis (677), Lincoln (962), Logan (2,018), Marion (2,612), Marshall (2,454), Mason (1,250), McDowell (1,102), Mercer (3,559), Mineral (2,270), Mingo (1,678), Monongalia (6,217), Monroe (759), Morgan (790), Nicholas (869), Ohio (2,931), Pendleton (413), Pleasants (698), Pocahontas (438), Preston (2,083), Putnam (3,399), Raleigh (3,400), Randolph (1,639), Ritchie (469), Roane (375), Summers (589), Taylor (861), Tucker (405), Tyler (455), Upshur (1,203), Wayne (2,025), Webster (201), Wetzel (848), Wirt (273), Wood (5,902), Wyoming (1,353).