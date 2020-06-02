Coronavirus In WV: 100,000 COVID-19 tests conducted in Mountain State; new death reported

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports one new death and 13 new cases of COVID-19.

As of 9:30 a.m., on June 2, 2020, there have been 100,543 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19:

2,041 total confirmed and probable cases

1341 recoveries

77 deaths

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 52-year old male from Kanawha County. “Our sincere condolences are extended for this profound loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Cases confirmed by lab test/probable case per county: Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (303/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (65/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (5/0), Fayette (50/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (31/0), Hancock (17/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (187/5), Kanawha (227/2), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (45/2), Mingo (5/2), Monongalia (123/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (42/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (131/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (102/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).