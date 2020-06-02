https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Coronavirus In WV: 100,000 COVID-19 tests conducted in Mountain State; new death reported

West Virginia Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports one new death and 13 new cases of COVID-19.

As of 9:30 a.m., on June 2, 2020, there have been 100,543 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19:

  • 2,041 total confirmed and probable cases 
  • 1341 recoveries
  • 77 deaths

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 52-year old male from Kanawha County. “Our sincere condolences are extended for this profound loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Cases confirmed by lab test/probable case per county: Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (303/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (65/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (5/0), Fayette (50/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (31/0), Hancock (17/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (187/5), Kanawha (227/2), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (45/2), Mingo (5/2), Monongalia (123/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (42/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (131/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (102/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter