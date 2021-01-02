Coronavirus in WV: 12 deaths and 1507 new cases

COVID-19 Daily Update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 2, 2021, there have been 1,535,296 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 89,327 total cases and 1,373 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old male from Berkeley County, a 92-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Berkeley County, a 77-year old female from Jackson County, a 72 year old male from Ohio County, a 92-year old female from Mason County, a 71-year old female from Ohio County, a 77-year old male from Mason County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, a 49-year old male from Upshur County, an 81-year old male from Raleigh County, and a 58-year old male from Marion County.

“Though we may tire of the restrictions of the pandemic, we must never forget that measures for prevention mean lives saved,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We counter the devastation of COVID-19 by continuing to wear masks, wash hands and social distance.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (795), Berkeley (6,481), Boone (1,097), Braxton (315), Brooke (1,457), Cabell (5,424), Calhoun (137), Clay (263), Doddridge (266), Fayette (1,838), Gilmer (418), Grant (784), Greenbrier (1,564), Hampshire (1,026), Hancock (1,973), Hardy (809), Harrison (3,098), Jackson (1,205), Jefferson (2,463), Kanawha (8,877), Lewis (567), Lincoln (800), Logan (1,746), Marion (1,983), Marshall (2,166), Mason (1,071), McDowell (1,008), Mercer (3,003), Mineral (2,132), Mingo (1,500), Monongalia (5,494), Monroe (675), Morgan (666), Nicholas (720), Ohio (2,580), Pendleton (318), Pleasants (580), Pocahontas (364), Preston (1,719), Putnam (3,086), Raleigh (2,833), Randolph (1,211), Ritchie (370), Roane (313), Summers (467), Taylor (725), Tucker (341), Tyler (382), Upshur (970), Wayne (1,757), Webster (163), Wetzel (726), Wirt (234), Wood (5,146), Wyoming (1,221).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

The total number of vaccines received and administered is shown on the Dashboard Overview page and is included on the daily dashboard update. Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.