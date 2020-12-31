Coronavirus in WV: 20 deaths and 1109 new cases

COVID-19 Daily Update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 31, 2020, there have been 1,498,692 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 85,334 total cases and 1,338 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 34-year old male from Wyoming County, a 73-year old male from Logan County, a 73-year old male from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Berkeley County, a 76-year old female from Mercer County, a 69-year old male from Monongalia County, a 68-year old female from Cabell County, an 82-year old female from Nicholas County, an 89-year old male from Harrison County, a 73-year old female from Cabell County, a 97-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 94-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 61-year old female from Putnam County, a 76-year old male from Ohio County, a 70-year old male from Marion County, a 59-year old male from Wood County, a 73-year old male from Greenbrier County, and a 94-year old female from Hancock County.

“I urge everyone in West Virginia to continue to take an active role in reducing the spread of this virus throughout our communities,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must protect one another and prevent further loss of life. Our condolences are extended to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (765), Berkeley (6,245), Boone (1,067), Braxton (298), Brooke (1,405), Cabell (5,232), Calhoun (130), Clay (258), Doddridge (245), Fayette (1,711), Gilmer (397), Grant (760), Greenbrier (1,469), Hampshire (988), Hancock (1,837), Hardy (775), Harrison (2,949), Jackson (1,153), Jefferson (2,337), Kanawha (8,582), Lewis (525), Lincoln (741), Logan (1,642), Marion (1,826), Marshall (2,100), Mason (1,031), McDowell (970), Mercer (2,783), Mineral (2,095), Mingo (1,422), Monongalia (5,284), Monroe (646), Morgan (641), Nicholas (654), Ohio (2,484), Pendleton (293), Pleasants (569), Pocahontas (356), Preston (1,649), Putnam (2,953), Raleigh (2,670), Randolph (1,138), Ritchie (345), Roane (306), Summers (439), Taylor (689), Tucker (330), Tyler (357), Upshur (922), Wayne (1,701), Webster (150), Wetzel (689), Wirt (216), Wood (4,933), Wyoming (1,182).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

The total number of vaccines received and administered is shown on the Dashboard Overview page and is included on the daily dashboard update. Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.