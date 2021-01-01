Coronavirus in WV: 23 deaths and 2486 new cases

COVID-19 Daily Update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 1, 2021, there have been 1,518,917 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 87,820 total cases and 1,361 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old female from Marion County, an 81-year old female from Mineral County, an 85-year old female from Boone County, a 78-year old male from Hampshire County, a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Mineral County, an 82-year old male from Mineral County, a 48-year old male from Preston County, a 77-year old male from Hampshire County, an 82-year old female from Logan County, a 75-year old female from Mineral County, a 92-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Summers County, a 68-year old female from Wood County, an 84-year old female from Hancock County, a 56-year old male from Hampshire County, a 59-year old male from Wood County, an 82-year old male from Wayne County, an 81-year old male from Brooke County, a 77-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Wayne County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 86-year old female from Hardy County.

“To all who are grieving today: please know the sadness from the loss of your loved one is shared by your fellow West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must continue to support each other and work together as we face the months to come.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (792), Berkeley (6,391), Boone (1,087), Braxton (309), Brooke (1,427), Cabell (5,373), Calhoun (135), Clay (263), Doddridge (257), Fayette (1,784), Gilmer (413), Grant (776), Greenbrier (1,521), Hampshire (1,015), Hancock (1,922), Hardy (799), Harrison (3,042), Jackson (1,191), Jefferson (2,423), Kanawha (8,766), Lewis (557), Lincoln (784), Logan (1,693), Marion (1,909), Marshall (2,139), Mason (1,059), McDowell (992), Mercer (2,885), Mineral (2,122), Mingo (1,458), Monongalia (5,427), Monroe (662), Morgan (657), Nicholas (707), Ohio (2,543), Pendleton (313), Pleasants (574), Pocahontas (360), Preston (1,691), Putnam (3,041), Raleigh (2,761), Randolph (1,205), Ritchie (358), Roane (312), Summers (460), Taylor (702), Tucker (338), Tyler (373), Upshur (964), Wayne (1,742), Webster (156), Wetzel (716), Wirt (229), Wood (5,038), Wyoming (1,207).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

The total number of vaccines received and administered is shown on the Dashboard Overview page and is included on the daily dashboard update. Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.