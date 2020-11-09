Coronavirus in WV: 28 new deaths reported, 401 additional positive cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 9, 2020, there have been 854,290 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 28,805 total cases and 530 deaths.

The dashboard update was delayed today due to multiple vendor issues that began on Saturday.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 80-year old male from Berkeley County. “We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our deepest sympathies and commitment to continue working to end transmission of this deadly virus.”

Additional deaths: As Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer, mentioned during today’s Governor’s briefing, COVID-19 deaths are immediately reportable by local providers to the local health department as a category one reportable disease. Local health departments are required to report them immediately to DHHR’s Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services.

The deaths listed below were not reported through the normal route but were flagged by DHHR’s Vital Registration Office and reported to the Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services. Upon review, it has been determined that 23 are confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 4 are probable COVID-19 deaths.

As a check and balance, the Vital Registration Office is a required reporter to the Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services and ensures all deaths with documented COVID-19 as a cause of death or contributing factors are investigated and reported.

Additional deaths reported: 77-year old male from Boone County, 88-year old male from Brooke County, 93-year old female from Logan County, 80-year old female from Fayette County, 54-year old male from Fayette County, 85-year old male from Harrison County, 85-year old female from Jefferson County, 77-year old male from Kanawha County, 69-year old female from Kanawha County, 69-year old female from Putnam County, 95-year old male from Kanawha County, 93-year old male from Kanawha County, 81-year old male from Kanawha County, 88-year old female from Kanawha County, 63-year old female from Kanawha County, 78-year old female from Kanawha County, 73-year old male from Kanawha County, 54-year old male from Fayette County, 76-year old female from Raleigh County, 78-year old female from Logan County, 79-year old male from Putnam County, 75-year old male from Putnam County, 70-year old male from Putnam County, 86-year old female from Putnam County, 76-year old female from Putnam County, 78-year old male from Raleigh County, and 76-year old male from Mercer County.

To support timely reporting of COVID-19 deaths, providers, hospitals, and local health departments can access the death reporting form and instructions on the WVDHHR website on the local health tab https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/health-dept.aspx

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (223), Berkeley (1,948), Boone (458), Braxton (89), Brooke (294), Cabell (1,838), Calhoun (38), Clay (75), Doddridge (78), Fayette (851), Gilmer (118), Grant (212), Greenbrier (258), Hampshire (176), Hancock (284), Hardy (120), Harrison (763), Jackson (462), Jefferson (761), Kanawha (4,194), Lewis (155), Lincoln (306), Logan (843), Marion (503), Marshall (596), Mason (200), McDowell (176), Mercer (922), Mineral (365), Mingo (749), Monongalia (2,532), Monroe (282), Morgan (182), Nicholas (219), Ohio (803), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (45), Pocahontas (77), Preston (279), Putnam (1,157), Raleigh (993), Randolph (487), Ritchie (73), Roane (120), Summers (173), Taylor (184), Tucker (70), Tyler (84), Upshur (311), Wayne (688), Webster (42), Wetzel (274), Wirt (59), Wood (1,102), Wyoming (434).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Morgan County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available tomorrow, November 10 in Berkeley, Hampshire, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Marshall, Mineral, Mingo, Monroe, Ohio, Preston, Putnam, Randolph, Tyler, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County

3:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N, Hedgesville, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd, Romney, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Central Hampshire Park, Central Hampshire Park Road, Augusta, WV

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Sandyville Senior Center, 29 Gilmore Drive, Sandyville, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Kanawha County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Kanawha Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, Charleston WV (flu shots offered)

Lewis County

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, SJMH at Market Place, 546 Marketplace, Weston, WV

Lincoln County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, West Hamlin Food Fair, 11 Lincoln Plaza, West Hamlin, WV

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6 th Street, Moundsville, WV

Street, Moundsville, WV 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV

Mineral County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Rt. 28, Fort Ashby, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Matewan Volunteer Fire Department, 306 McCoy Alley, Matewan, WV

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Cornerstone Christian Center, 891 Dingess Road, Dingess, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Williamson Health & Wellness Center, 183 2nd Ave., Williamson, WV (At the Tent)

Monroe County

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 200 Health Center Drive, Union WV (Call ­­­­­304-772-3064 for appointment)

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, Monroe Health Center Peterstown, 2869 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown WV (Call 304-753-4336 for appointment)

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station, Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

Preston County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department, 115 Brown Ave, Kingwood, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Denver Church, 5174 South Preston Highway, Tunnelton, WV

Putnam County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, WV

Randolph County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Randolph County Health Department Parking Lot, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV

Tyler County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Avenue, Sistersville, WV

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. 4 th Avenue, Paden City, WV

Avenue, Paden City, WV 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Tyler County Senior Center, 504 Cherry Street, Middlebourne, WV

Wyoming County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Southern WV Community and Technical College, 128 College Drive, Saulsville, WV

1:30 PM – 5:30 PM, Oceana Square, Highway 971, Oceana, WV

For more testing locations, including pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx. New sites are added every day.