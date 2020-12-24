Coronavirus in WV: 34 deaths and 1303 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 24, 2020, there have been 1,422,569 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 77,239 total cases and 1,228* deaths.

*Please note that a death previously reported of an 87-year old female from Gilmer County has been deemed non-COVID related and has been removed from the total death count.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old male from Jefferson County, an 83-year old female from Fayette County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year old female from Hancock County, a 73-year old female from Pocahontas County, an 87-year old female from Fayette County, a 56-year old male from Ohio County, a 77-year old female from Pocahontas County, a 73-year old male from Monongalia County, an 81-year old female from Summers County, a 46-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Pocahontas County, a 92-year old female from Brooke County, a 79-year old female from Pocahontas County, a 63-year old male from Brooke County, a 90-year old female from Brooke County, a 66-year old male from Wyoming County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, a 65-year old male from Fayette County, an 80-year old female from Hancock County, a 94-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 88-year old female from Monongalia County, a 95-year old male from Hancock County, a 90-year old male from Summers County, an 80-year old female from Randolph County, an 81-year old male from Hancock County, an 89-year old female from Hancock County, an 85-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Taylor County, a 62-year old female from Hancock County, a 90-year old female from Putnam County, an 84-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 93-year old female from Ohio County, and a 75-year old female from Kanawha County.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians, especially during the holiday season,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We offer our sympathies to each and every person connected to these individuals.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (657), Berkeley (5,557), Boone (975), Braxton (252), Brooke (1,251), Cabell (4,770), Calhoun (118), Clay (241), Doddridge (219), Fayette (1,581), Gilmer (334), Grant (697), Greenbrier (1,256), Hampshire (891), Hancock (1,650), Hardy (689), Harrison (2,614), Jackson (1,055), Jefferson (2,150), Kanawha (8,074), Lewis (447), Lincoln (695), Logan (1,496), Marion (1,571), Marshall (1,829), Mason (934), McDowell (875), Mercer (2,410), Mineral (2,033), Mingo (1,305), Monongalia (4,915), Monroe (588), Morgan (570), Nicholas (587), Ohio (2,320), Pendleton (253), Pleasants (330), Pocahontas (333), Preston (1,450), Putnam (2,768), Raleigh (2,454), Randolph (1,035), Ritchie (304), Roane (270), Summers (376), Taylor (622), Tucker (291), Tyler (306), Upshur (773), Wayne (1,582), Webster (125), Wetzel (633), Wirt (193), Wood (4,462), Wyoming (1,073).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

The total number of vaccines received and administered is shown on the Dashboard Overview page and is included on the daily dashboard update. Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.