Coronavirus in WV: 6 deaths and 346 additional cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 27, 2021, there have been 2,167,906 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 131,580 total cases and 2,297 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old female from Raleigh County, a 76-year old female from Wood County, a 55-year old female from Raleigh County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Lewis County and a 47-year old male from Kanawha County.

“The continued loss of West Virginia lives weighs heavily on all of us, with the greatest sadness borne by family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our deepest sympathy.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,204), Berkeley (9,675), Boone (1,575), Braxton (772), Brooke (2,010), Cabell (7,788), Calhoun (229), Clay (376), Doddridge (467), Fayette (2,655), Gilmer (710), Grant (1,067), Greenbrier (2,422), Hampshire (1,528), Hancock (2,591), Hardy (1,265), Harrison (4,827), Jackson (1,666), Jefferson (3,616), Kanawha (12,058), Lewis (1,033), Lincoln (1,220), Logan (2,695), Marion (3,663), Marshall (3,003), Mason (1,767), McDowell (1,350), Mercer (4,211), Mineral (2,580), Mingo (2,122), Monongalia (7,994), Monroe (945), Morgan (931), Nicholas (1,174), Ohio (3,626), Pendleton (619), Pleasants (800), Pocahontas (593), Preston (2,531), Putnam (4,203), Raleigh (4,686), Randolph (2,390), Ritchie (621), Roane (602), Summers (700), Taylor (1,083), Tucker (499), Tyler (615), Upshur (1,679), Wayne (2,610), Webster (319), Wetzel (1,083), Wirt (359), Wood (7,034), Wyoming (1,739).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Summers County in this report.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.