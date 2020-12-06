Coronavirus in WV: 9 deaths and 1425 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 6, 2020, there have been 1,214,692 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 54,997 total cases and 838 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old female from Wood County, an 82-year old male from Wood County, a 91-year old male from Mineral County, an 80-year old male from Fayette County, a 94-year old male from Preston County, an 83-year old male from Mineral County, a 71-year old male from Berkeley County, a 95-year old male from Hancock County, and an 81-year old male from Ohio County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (507), Berkeley (3,847), Boone (715), Braxton (149), Brooke (799), Cabell (3,366), Calhoun (90), Clay (149), Doddridge (138), Fayette (1,257), Gilmer (222), Grant (485), Greenbrier (659), Hampshire (443), Hancock (966), Hardy (388), Harrison (1,682), Jackson (779), Jefferson (1,584), Kanawha (6,264), Lewis (278), Lincoln (479), Logan (1,141), Marion (1,057), Marshall (1,508), Mason (649), McDowell (677), Mercer (1,495), Mineral (1,568), Mingo (1,040), Monongalia (3,626), Monroe (414), Morgan (342), Nicholas (412), Ohio (1,791), Pendleton (130), Pleasants (123), Pocahontas (270), Preston (823), Putnam (2,237), Raleigh (1,781), Randolph (785), Ritchie (209), Roane (218), Summers (297), Taylor (425), Tucker (190), Tyler (182), Upshur (567), Wayne (1,177), Webster (80), Wetzel (473), Wirt (134), Wood (3,066), Wyoming (864).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Upcoming free COVID-19 testing daily events:

December 6, 2020

Hancock County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, JD Rockefeller VoTech (Auto Shop Area), 80 Rockefeller Circle, New Cumberland, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jackson County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 South Church Street, Ripley, WV

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV

December 7, 2020

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Grant County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Hancock County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, JD Rockefeller VoTech (Auto Shop Area), 80 Rockefeller Circle, New Cumberland, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Harrison County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; 304-623-9308 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, (front parking lot), 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Ranson Civic Center, 431 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Mason County Health Department, Annex Parking Lot, 5th Street and Viand Street, Point Pleasant, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 1412 Firefighter Lane, Chattaroy, WV

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Nazarene Camp, 6461 Webster Road, Summersville, WV

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Matheny Funeral Home, 448 Juliana Street, Elizabeth, WV (pre-registration www.ipsumcovidresults.com)

Wood County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, New Hope Baptist Church, 1777 Rosemar Road, Parkersburg, WV (pre-registration www.ipsumcovidresults.com)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

There are many ways to obtain free testing in West Virginia. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing options.