Coronavirus in WV: 9 deaths and 306 additional cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 14, 2021, there have been 2,060,162 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 127,588 total cases and 2,210 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old male from Cabell County, a 74-year old male from Grant County, a 78-year old female from Barbour County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Cabell County, a 99-year old male from Monongalia County, a 76-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Harrison County, and a 71-year old male from Marshall County.

“As many West Virginians have grown tired of COVID-19, we must continue to stay vigilant in our efforts,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our condolences are extended at this time of grief.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,156), Berkeley (9,420), Boone (1,521), Braxton (763), Brooke (1,968), Cabell (7,517), Calhoun (218), Clay (366), Doddridge (448), Fayette (2,556), Gilmer (673), Grant (1,032), Greenbrier (2,356), Hampshire (1,473), Hancock (2,552), Hardy (1,245), Harrison (4,731), Jackson (1,657), Jefferson (3,512), Kanawha (11,663), Lewis (984), Lincoln (1,184), Logan (2,596), Marion (3,559), Marshall (2,950), Mason (1,739), McDowell (1,322), Mercer (4,090), Mineral (2,557), Mingo (2,059), Monongalia (7,591), Monroe (927), Morgan (902), Nicholas (1,133), Ohio (3,538), Pendleton (609), Pleasants (791), Pocahontas (575), Preston (2,481), Putnam (4,049), Raleigh (4,503), Randolph (2,329), Ritchie (598), Roane (483), Summers (690), Taylor (1,063), Tucker (485), Tyler (603), Upshur (1,614), Wayne (2,555), Webster (282), Wetzel (1,047), Wirt (340), Wood (6,837), Wyoming (1,696).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.