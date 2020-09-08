Coronavirus in WV: DHHR confirms 86 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on September 8, 2020, there have been 462,547 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 11,661 total cases and 250 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 63-year old female from Kanawha County, a 78-year old female from Putnam County, and an 85-year old female from Kanawha County. “We mourn the tragic loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (35), Berkeley (837), Boone (157), Braxton (9), Brooke (102), Cabell (595), Calhoun (19), Clay (29), Doddridge (13), Fayette (420), Gilmer (20), Grant (144), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (93), Hancock (132), Hardy (76), Harrison (304), Jackson (219), Jefferson (394), Kanawha (1,737), Lewis (36), Lincoln (126), Logan (522), Marion (232), Marshall (134), Mason (123), McDowell (74), Mercer (350), Mineral (147), Mingo (282), Monongalia (1,433), Monroe (138), Morgan (41), Nicholas (58), Ohio (297), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (142), Putnam (352), Raleigh (393), Randolph (228), Ritchie (6), Roane (37), Summers (21), Taylor (110), Tucker (12), Tyler (15), Upshur (50), Wayne (300), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (324), Wyoming (72).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Fayette County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.