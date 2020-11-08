Coronavirus in WV: one additional death; 662 new cases setting new record for most cases in one day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- The new Saturday Education map from the West Virginia Department of Education for November 7 shows some big changes for the Northern Panhandle.

Three counties have moved up to the orange advisory level, while one has moved up to gold.

Here are the current colors for the Ohio Valley:

Hancock and Brooke counties remain under a green advisoryOhio County moved from yellow to orangeMarshall County moved from gold to orangeWetzel County moved from yellow to goldTyler County moved from gold to orange

The COVID-19 Data Review Panel, responsible for verifying the data utilized in the West Virginia Department of Education Saturday Education Map, today reviewed data from a public health perspective to determine the accuracy and reliability of the data to ensure they are a true indication of what’s occurring among counties across West Virginia.

As a result of today’s review, the panel approved the following:

Berkeley County: Moved from orange to gold based on additional testing results received and a reduced positivity rate.Lewis County: Moved from gold to yellow due to data validation and three cases being removed due to case status updated and one case removed due to outbreak information being updated.Marion County: Moved from green to yellow due to data validation and one case being added due to outbreak information being updated.Marshall County: Moved from red to orange due to data validation of 11 nursing home residents excluded and transfer of three cases to correct county of residence.Monroe County: Moved from gold to yellow due to data validation and one nursing home resident excluded.Morgan County: Moved from yellow to gold due to additional testing results received.Randolph County: Moved from gold to yellow due to data validation of ten college students isolating in dorms excluded and transfer of three cases to correct county of residence.

The data contributing toward the Saturday Education Map is based on data from the DHHR’s County Alert Map as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020. This cut off time is used to give time to verify the accuracy and completeness of all data to be utilized in the Saturday Education Map.

To view the Saturday Education Map, visit https://wvde.us/reentrymetrics. The COVID-19 dashboard is located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov.