WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Former President Donald Trump is facing four criminal charges in relation to the 2020 presidential election.

Trump’s lawyer, John Lauro, suggested West Virginia as a relocation site.

7News spoke with a Wheeling attorney to find out why the defense is motioning for a change in venue.

Former President Donald Trump was indicted for the third time on August 1 and charged in Washington, D.C. over his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election.

Trump has been charged with four counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

On Sunday, Trump’s attorney, John Lauro, spoke with Major Garret on CBS’ Face the Nation about their intent to pursue a change of venue.

“We would like a diverse venue, a diverse jury.” John Lauro | Donald Trump’s Attorney

Trump’s legal team is arguing for the change in venue saying there is no way for Trump to receive an impartial jury in Washington, D.C. due to the politics.

They are claiming the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol creates an emotional response for Washington, D.C. residents that is unique to the region.

“That reflects the characteristics of the American people. It’s up to the judge. I think West Virginia would be an excellent venue to try this case. Very close to D.C. and much more diverse.” John Lauro | Donald Trump’s Attorney

Diana Crutchfield, 7News Legal Analyst, explains from her professional standpoint why West Virginia is an attractive location for the trial, especially for Donald Trump.

“In particular, this defendant would prefer to have a venue where there are more Republicans, less racial diversity, more white jurors, because that tends to be who are the voters and who voted for him in the past. So, for him, that would be a preferential area rather than where it is.” Diana Crutchfield | 7News Legal Analyst

Crutchfield also explained that the court proceedings continue the same no matter where they take place.

“They would have pretrial discovery, pretrial motions, like change of venues. You know, speedy trial motions if the defendant wants it. And she would set it for trial in her courtroom in the District of Columbia. It would just continue. It would continue like that in any venue. (AM: No matter where it’s at?) Right. But changing venue would certainly slow the process down.” Diana Crutchfield | 7News Legal Analyst

Crutchfield explained the rarity of trial relocations, saying that crimes must be tried and heard by an impartial jury in the state and district they were committed – and for Trump, that’s Washington, D.C.

Appellate courts have only justified venue transfers in the most extreme cases, and only after an extensive voir dire proves it’s impossible to seat a fair jury.