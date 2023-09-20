WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Ward 3 Councilwoman Rosemary Ketchum has announced her candidacy to lead the Friendly City.

Ketchum has spent the last three years on city council, and says Wheeling is finally becoming a city that people can be proud of.

She points to a conversation she had with a woman who told her that her children and grandchildren chose not to live in Wheeling as her inspiration to start this campaign.

“This upcoming election is one of the most important elections that the city of Wheeling will ever experience. We are at an inflection point; I think in the best way possible. We are turning a corner and I want to be part of what the future looks like in the city of Wheeling, and I want to make sure that we’re opening up opportunities for more people to get involved in our civic government because that’s how we build a truly Friendly City.” ROSEMARY KETCHUM, Ward 3 Councilwoman, Running for Mayor

Rosemary Ketchum is running for mayor of Wheeling; Would be the first transgender person elected mayor in West Virginia History

Ketchum also says Wheeling should be a city for all people from elders to young people, but not everyone feels that way, and she wants to make that goal a reality.