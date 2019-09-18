Counsel for Magistrate Varner releases a statement

A statement from Wheeling Attorney Teresa C. Toriseva, Counsel for Magistrate Varner of Ohio County.
“An issue has arisen regarding Magistrate Varner’s educational background. Ms. Varner left high school before completing all credit hours required to graduate. She then transitioned to a vocational education program. She completed this vocational program and was issued a certificate of completion 35 years ago. It is our position that under current WV Law, Magistrate Varner meets the qualifications. However, Ms. Varner understands her high public duty to remove any questions as to those qualifications. To remove all doubt or questions, she is taking the GED test. Ms. Varner expects to and hopes to have a long career in service to the residents of Ohio County by serving an Ohio County Magistrate.”