Country roads, take us home: West Virginia one of the top moving destinations

(WTRF) – If you could live anywhere, where would you go?

The study looked at data from United Van Lines customers state-to-state migration patterns to determine why the Mountain State went from a place people were leaving, to a place they were settling.

For a lot of people across the United States, that’s West Virginia.

Cue up “Country Roads” because a new study lists the Mountain State as one of the top destinations people are choosing to call home.

According to the National Movers Study by United Van Lines, West Virginia is number four on the list of the top inbound destinations for movers in 2021.

Beginning this year, post pandemic, we’re seeing a 63% inbound compared to outbound and we’re seeing a lot of people maybe coming home to be closer to family. Eily Cummings, Director of Corporate Communications, United Van Lines

The top 10 inbound states are:

Vermont

South Dakota

South Carolina

West Virginia

Florida

Alabama

Tennessee

Oregon

Idaho

Rhode Island

This wasn’t always the trend.

This study dates back 45 years and Cummings said 2019 was when the numbers started to favor West Virginia.

United Van Lines said they’ve gathered that the main reasons people migrate here are to be closer to family, cost of living, the outdoor lifestyle and their jobs. Some people are even choosing to be in West Virginia when their job is in other states.

Normally their job always was that number one indicator of where someone lived. Their company would transfer them, or they would get another job in a new state, but now they can work from anywhere and people are choosing to live in states that are less densely populated or less metropolitan areas. Eily Cummings, Director of Corporate Communications, United Van Lines

So, maybe others are starting to see why we love our Mountain Mama so much?

Absolutely West Virginia is now known across the globe as that diamond. That diamond in the ruff. That place to come to. That place to move to. An absolute diamond. Governor Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia

United Van Lines explained that because so many companies are keeping their workers remote, it’s likely that West Virginia will see the same trends in 2022 with more people moving to the state.

Other states in the region didn’t fare so well in the study. Ohio was in the top ten of states people moved away from in 2021. Data shows that the Buckeye State and others in the Midwest and Northeast saw a lot of residents moving out for retirement, to be close to family, or to get away from densely populated areas.