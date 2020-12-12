County alert system map shows three Northern Panhandle counties as “red”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services released its county alert system map for Saturday, and it shows three Northern Panhandle counties in a red advisory.

The red counties are Brooke, Hancock and Tyler.

There are three orange counties: Ohio, Marshall and Wetzel.

The West Virginia Department of Education will release its education map this evening.

