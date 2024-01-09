Several organizations around the state of West Virginia came together on Tuesday to help people get health coverage whether they are insured or not.

The first annual Cover West Virginia Day happened Tuesday with 30 different locations across the state where people could go to receive free help enrolling in health insurance.

At the 30 different locations, The West Virginia Primary Care Association, The West Virginia Navigator Program, The West Virginia Office of the Insurance Commissioner, and various other non-profit organizations and community health centers were happy to assist anyone.

Two of those locations were here in the Ohio Valley at Change Incorporated in Weirton and the Ohio County Health Department in Wheeling.

The day is dedicated to raising awareness about how to get health coverage and helping uninsured people in the state find and enroll in health insurance.