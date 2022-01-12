CPS workers reach plea deals in West Virginia toddlers death

Two former CPS workers that were charged with failure to report child abuse and involuntary manslaughter in connection to a 4-year-olds death have pleaded no contest to some of their charges, according to WBOY

The two women were charged in April after the boy died in March 2021.

Breeana Bizub, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter, failure to report child abuse, and failure as a mandated person to report abuse and neglect, has pleaded “no contest” on the misdemeanor failure to report charge; the charge of involuntary manslaughter was dismissed according to the station.

Bizub will be required to pay $175.25 in court fees and $4,512.90 in restitution, as well as having to serve two years of unsupervised probation and 20 hours of community service for the failure to report child abuse charge; her plea for failure as a mandated person to report abuse and neglect resulted in Bizub being fined an additional $175.25 in court fees and a consecutive sentence of two years of unsupervised probation and 20 hours of community service, according to the magistrate court.

Tabetha Phillips-Friend, pleaded “no contest” to the single charge of failure to report child abuse, and her involuntary manslaughter charge was also dropped during the plea

Phillips-Friend will be required to pay $175.25 in court fees, $4,512.90 in restitution, and $5,000 in fines as a result of her plea to the failure to report charge; she will also be required to serve 90 days in jail,

The mother and boyfriend of the mother Walter Richardson, and Ashlee Allen have been charged with death of a child by abuse

The complaint alleges that Allen “knowingly allowed Walter Richardson to act as custodian to juvenile [name redacted] on March 4th, 2021, while knowingly aware of previously reported child abuse involving Walter Richardson and the juvenile, which resulted in the death of juvenile [name redacted].”