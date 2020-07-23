Crews respond to early morning structure fires in Moundsville

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)
Authorities are investigating a structure fire in Moundsville Thursday morning.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says the blaze affected two structures and multiple units were dispatched to assist.
No injuries have been confirmed at this time.
Stay with 7News as this is a developing story.
- Minnesota governor to sign police accountability bill
- Second stimulus check: Why you might not see a direct payment until August
- Zach’s A.M. Update
- No Olympics to watch? How to virtually hang out with Olympic athletes
- Questions, excitement surround one-year countdown for Tokyo Olympics