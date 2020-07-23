Crews respond to early morning structure fires in Moundsville

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Authorities are investigating a structure fire in Moundsville Thursday morning.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says the blaze affected two structures and multiple units were dispatched to assist.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

