Crisis Cleanup may be able to help with free storm cleanup services

(WTRF) — Due to today’s torrential rain and flooding, if you need assistance with flood damage in West Virginia, Crisis Cleanup may be able to help.

By calling, they can connect you with volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups and faith communities who can assist with a wide variety of things such as cutting fallen trees, drywall, flooring, and appliance removal, tarping roofs, and mold mitigation. All services are free, but are not guaranteed due to high demand.

Their number is 304-606-3452. The hotline will remain open through Friday, July 9th.