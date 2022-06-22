WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The 5th annual Pega Sports and Speed Camp is coming to West Virginia with NFL cornerback CJ Goodwin and other professional athletes.

The camp will be held on Saturday, June 25th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Highlands Sports Complex located at 225 McCormick WY, Triadelphia, WV.

The camp is free for boys and girls ages 7 to 13 and includes football, basketball, cheerleading, speed, and agility.

T-shirts will be given out and lunch will be provided.

Visit www.pegafoundation.org to pre-register.