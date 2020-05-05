Day cares reopen in WV; ‘big relief’ for many parents

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Only a select few of day cares were able to remain open during the governor’s Stay-at-Home order. Those services were also available to solely essential workers.

To the delight of many parents, Gov. Justice eased restrictions and day cares were reopened for all West Virginians on Monday.

It was a big relief for me. I missed my kids—I wanted them back. They’re our family. When they’re not here, we aren’t complete. Jessica Bodkins, Assistant Director – Schoenbaum Center

Bodkins says their day care will continue to take extra precautions, such as checking temperatures at the door and providing hand sanitizer as people enter the building.

