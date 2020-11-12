Deadline arrives for West Virginians needing utility bill help

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Thursday, Nov. 12 is the last day residential customers behind on their utility bills because of the pandemic can apply for eligible assistance.

In October, West Virginia announced that money would be drawn from the Federal “CARES” Act for those owing money to their gas, electric, or water and sewage service.

The assistance program covers overdue bills from March through July of this year. Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper encourages Kanawha County residents, and all West Virginians, to apply as soon as possible.

“The bottom line is if you don’t apply for it, you don’t get it,” he said, “Each utility person who’s delinquent got a letter, they need to contact their utility company. Time is running out and when it’s over, it’s over.”

If you believe you should have received an application but did not, contact your utility company or public service district immediately. For more information on how to apply, click here.