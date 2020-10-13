Debate set for WVa Gov. Jim Justice, Dem challenger Salango

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice and Democratic challenger Ben Salango are set to participate in their only scheduled debate before the Nov. 3 election.

The one-hour debate is set for Tuesday night in Morgantown.

Gov. Justice is a billionaire businessman who switched from Democrat to Republican less than a year into his first term.

He has firmly aligned himself with President Donald Trump, who carried West Virginia by 42 percentage points in 2016.

Salango is an attorney and Kanawha County commissioner, who’s held small campaign rallies across the state since late August.