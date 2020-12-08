Declaration of WV Election Results to take place on Wednesday

https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

President Donald Trump (left) and President-elect Joe Biden (right). (Photos courtesy of Getty Image)

Charleston, W. Va. – West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner will host a press conference at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, to announce the official election results certified by the counties for the Nov. 3, 2020, General Election. 

The press conference will be held in the Governor’s Cabinet & Conference Room

The press conference will be aired live on Facebook at facebook.com/wvsos.

