WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

To help bridge that gap during the Lenten season, Dee Jay’s is donating one dollar for each Lent menu entrée to five local churches.

They include Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Saint Paul’s Catholic Church, Saint Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Saint Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, and All Saints Greek Orthodox Church.

Owner of Dee Jay’s Donald Gates says this is just a small way they can help give back to the community in light of the pandemic.

“We know the supply chain has been very difficult on everybody, certainly the Covid epidemic has taken a toll on the local churches and their ability to do fish fry’s, and they are such an important part of their revenue stream so being a part of the community we wanted to help them out this year.” Donald Gates – Owner/Operator Dee Jays

They will be doing the fundraiser until the last day of Lent.