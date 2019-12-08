Deer killings under investigation in West Virginia county

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Natural resources police in West Virginia are investigating cases of illegally killed deer and timber theft in Randolph County.

West Virginia Natural Resources Police said a group of officers led by Cpl. Greg Smith have investigated citizen complaints related to the illegal killing of deer over the past month in the rural county.

Search warrants have led to the discovery of several sets of antlers. One person has pleaded guilty to violations and another person faces charges.

Smith also has been investigating timber theft in Randolph County. Three people have been charged with stealing Locust trees from private property.

