Delegate pens open letter to Gov. Justice; shares thoughts on reopening

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va. An appeal is planned in rulings against coal companies owned by Justice in a lawsuit that accused them of defaulting on a mining contract. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – As Gov. Jim Justice begins to reopen the economy, a West Virginia delegate has penned an open letter to the governor offering his thoughts on how to move forward post-coronavirus.

Financial forecasts predict the Mountain State will face the hardest aftermath, according to First District Delegate Ryan Swartzmiller.

He recommends the enlistment of economists at West Virginia University and adding full-time economists to the Department of Revenue and in the Legislature.

We need to ad bright minds to state government to help guide us through these uncertain times, with civil service protection so that they’re not afraid to tell us the truth, even if it isn’t pretty. 1st District Delegate Ryan Swartzmiller (D-Hancock)

Delegate Swartzmiller suggests brainstorming new ways to generate revenue to ensure essential services, such as the State Police and senior services, are fully operational.

He also has an idea for the $1.25 billion received from the federal government.

…it can be used to issue grants to small businesses. 1st District Delegate Ryan Swartzmiller (D-Hancock)

Latest Posts: