WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia delegates have just approved a huge financial investment in a new battery manufacturing facility in Weirton.

The Associated Press reports the bill passed 69 to 25, and would give 105 million dollars to Form Energy, who plans to produce iron-air batteries at the former Weirton Steel property.

The Republican supermajority was divided on the plan, with some lawmakers criticizing the spending of taxpayer money, and others pointing out the company’s stated opposition to fossil fuels.

That bill will now be sent to the Senate.