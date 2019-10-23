Delegates seek to cut insulin costs for West Virginians

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – About one in ten people in West Virginia have diabetes but many residents are unable to afford the drug, Insulin, that helps relegates blood sugar levels.

In December, a caravan of Mountaineers will travel to Canada to buy Insulin, where it is cheaper.

Delegate Barbara Fleischauer and many other colleagues announced at a press conference Tuesday that they are hoping to fix the problem sooner rather than later.

This hit too close to home for one speaker at the press conference who recently lost a friend because she couldn’t afford the drug.

She did everything right in the system and the system failed her. So, I know people think that there are safety nets everywhere for people who are poor, who can’t have a car and drive places but even with the safety net, the system fails. Elizabeth Rossi, a Speaker at Tuesday’s press conference

Delegates will introduce a bill to cut Insulin costs at the next legislative session.