Democratic senators propose clean energy tax credits

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 13, 2021, file photo Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., departs on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two U.S. senators from states with declining manufacturing sectors are pushing to invest $8 billion through tax credits to create clean energy jobs.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Debbie Stabenow of Michigan unveiled legislation Monday that aims to help rural communities that have lost jobs in the coal and fossil fuel industries.

The proposal aims to incentivize companies producing batteries, electric and fuel cell vehicles, semiconductor chips, and other renewable energy technologies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter